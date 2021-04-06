Transgender athletes and the impact on sports

Researchers have attempted to quantify in recent years what, if any, advantage transgender athletes may have over their cisgender peers, and if this difference in ability is measurably greater than the natural physical variation that occurs among humans regardless of their sexual backstory.
The results are often uncertain. A study published at the end of last year in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, for instance, found that transgender women retained a 12 percent advantage in distance running a year after starting hormone replacement therapy. But the study group consisted of individuals who began hormone therapy as adults while serving in the United States Air Force, limiting its usefulness for young athletes who started transitioning much earlier.
In the Idaho House Bill 500 case, U.S. District Judge David Nye likewise noted that the key piece of data offered by proponents of the bill was a study that did not involve student athletes, but rather adults who were tested for proxies of athletic performance, such as muscle density before and after testosterone therapy, and not performance in actual sports.
Despite uncertain data, athletic organizations have tried to create policies that generally assume testosterone correlates to athletic performance. The National Collegiate Athletic Association allows transgender women to compete as women as long as they have undergone hormone replacement therapy for one year or more. The International Olympic Committee mandates athletes competing as women have testosterone levels below a certain limit in routine testing for at least one year prior to competition.
But at lower levels of competitiveness, such as the vast majority of high school sports, researchers have indicated that any edge gained by transgender athletes is largely a non-issue and not one that requires government to create one-size-fits-all definitions — something that will create more problems for youth sports, not less.
In an interview with NPR last month, for instance, geneticist Dr. Eric Vilain, one of the leading researchers on the issue, said he was “a little disturbed to hear that these issues at the elite level are now reaching the middle and high schools and colleges,” given that the advantages and disadvantages of transgender athletes are highly specific to certain sports at select levels of competition.
In his opinion late last year, Nye also weighed the matter and found Idaho’s case to be lacking.
Ample evidence exists that forcing transgender women to compete as men is detrimental to their mental and psychological health, Nye wrote, let alone the risk that the implementation of the Idaho law would result in athletes “being forced to endure a humiliating dispute process and/or invasive medical examination simply to play sport.”
On the other hand, the claim that cisgender women were being denied opportunity because transgender women were participating alongside them was far more speculative, Nye wrote; a court would need to see empirical evidence that the ADF was unable to proffer.
“In the absence of any empirical evidence that sex inequality or access to athletic opportunities are threatened by transgender women athletes in Idaho, the Act’s categorical bar against transgender women athletes’ participation appears unrelated to the interests the Act purportedly advances,” Nye wrote.
“Because Proponents fail to show that participation by transgender women athletes threatened sexual equality in sports or opportunities for women under these preexisting policies, the Act’s proffered justifications do not appear to overcome the inequality it inflicts on transgender women athletes,” he continued.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.