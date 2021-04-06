Transgender athletes and the impact on sports

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But at lower levels of competitiveness, such as the vast majority of high school sports, researchers have indicated that any edge gained by transgender athletes is largely a non-issue and not one that requires government to create one-size-fits-all definitions — something that will create more problems for youth sports, not less.

In an interview with NPR last month, for instance, geneticist Dr. Eric Vilain, one of the leading researchers on the issue, said he was “a little disturbed to hear that these issues at the elite level are now reaching the middle and high schools and colleges,” given that the advantages and disadvantages of transgender athletes are highly specific to certain sports at select levels of competition.

In his opinion late last year, Nye also weighed the matter and found Idaho’s case to be lacking.

Ample evidence exists that forcing transgender women to compete as men is detrimental to their mental and psychological health, Nye wrote, let alone the risk that the implementation of the Idaho law would result in athletes “being forced to endure a humiliating dispute process and/or invasive medical examination simply to play sport.”