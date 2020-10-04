 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toomey to not seek re-election in 2022
alert top story

Toomey to not seek re-election in 2022

{{featured_button_text}}
Sen. Pat Toomey

Sen. Pat Toomey talks during a visit to The Sentinel office in March 2019.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

HARRISBURG — Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania will not seek re-election in 2022, according to a person with direct knowledge of Toomey's plans.

Also, Toomey will not run for governor in 2022, when the seat becomes open, said the person, who did not want to be named divulging information from private conversations before Toomey announces it publicly.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Toomey, who is serving his second term in the presidential battleground state, will make the announcement Monday, the person said. His office scheduled an announcement for 10 a.m. in Bethlehem, near Toomey's home in suburban Allentown.

A spokesperson at Toomey's Senate office declined comment Sunday when asked whether the senator will announce that he is not running again.

The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported Toomey's plans.

Toomey's announcement comes as a surprise. He is Pennsylvania's only statewide elected Republican official, outside of the courts, and had been widely considered the shoo-in nominee if he decided to run for governor in 2022, when Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News