Toomey to not seek re-election in 2022, won't run for governor

But Toomey had often expressed frustration with how the Senate operates and had never promised to run for a third term.

As Pennsylvania's only statewide elected Republican official, outside of the courts, he had been widely considered the shoo-in nominee if he decided to run for governor in 2022, when Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited.

Toomey had long expressed an interest in running for governor.

Now, Republicans in Pennsylvania will be tasked with finding nominees for both seats in a state where Democrats have a registration advantage.

"I think he would have been the strong favorite, among party people" to run for governor, said Christopher Nicholas, a veteran Republican campaign strategist in Pennsylvania. "The talk was more about who was going to be the nominee to succeed him in the Senate. The governor's thing was sort of a foregone conclusion if Toomey wants it. Of course you go with him, someone who has has name ID, money in the bank, a proven track record. All those things."

While Toomey walked the Republican walk on cutting taxes and spending, outlawing abortion and advocating for public school alternatives, he also crossed lines that some Republicans haven't dared to cross.