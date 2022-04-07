Toomey, Casey votes on Supreme Court confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

Here is a look at the statements issued by Pennsylvania's U.S. senators in the Supreme Court confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Sen. Pat Toomey, Republican:

"While Judge Jackson undoubtedly has an impressive educational and professional background, her inability to define her own judicial philosophy makes it difficult to understand how she might approach the most important cases facing the nation today, tomorrow, and far into the future. Rather than confine herself to one philosophy, Judge Jackson has only offered a ‘methodology’ that is ultimately unhelpful for determining what her foundation is for interpreting statutory and Constitutional text.

"Judge Jackson’s history of judicial activism is also highly concerning, and has led to at least two unanimous decisions by separate panels of the D.C. Circuit overturning her rulings for reaching beyond the scope of her authority.

"In addition, the fact Judge Jackson has consistently imposed sentences for offenses related to child pornography not only far below those recommended under the sentencing guidelines, but also below the recommendations of prosecutors and the sentences imposed by some of her peers on the federal judiciary, is baffling to me.

"Due to Judge Jackson’s admitted lack of judicial philosophy, her concerning judicial record, and the likelihood she will continue to reach beyond the limited role of the judiciary, I cannot support her appointment to the Court.”

Sen. Bob Casey, Democrat:

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court of the United States is nothing short of historic. For the first time in our nation’s history, a Black woman will take her seat on our highest court. This distinction is long overdue, but it could not go to a more deserving, well-qualified judge. Rising up to overcome so many barriers, Judge Jackson’s story — and her family’s story — is truly an American story of hard work, sacrifice and commitment to excellence. Her unparalleled professional credentials and the breadth of her legal experiences equal or exceed any nominee in recent history. What’s more, her brilliance and dedication to the rule of law are matched by her graciousness and warmth.

“At its core, our court system, more so than any other institution, is dedicated to the idea that everyone deserves a fair shot at justice and no one is above the law. From her time as a public defender to her tenure on the federal bench, Judge Jackson has long fought to make this ideal a reality. No Supreme Court Justice has ever served as a public defender, until now. Judge Jackson is uniquely positioned to uphold ‘equal justice under law,’ words inscribed on the front of the Supreme Court itself. She understands that our legal system can only work when it protects all Americans; she has lived a commitment to equal justice.

“Today is a good day for America. Judge Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is an inspiration for future generations, particularly young Black women and girls. Make no mistake, we have a long way to go to make our institutions reflect the diversity of our Nation. For too long, we’ve come up short. But today, we took an historic step forward. I was honored to vote to confirm Judge Jackson to our highest court and I have no doubt she will help realize our highest ideal of equal justice under the law.”

