Tioga County won't offer up voting machines to Pa. election audit

"The bottom line is, we can't just have voting machines here that only one company that manufactures (them) can have access to," Mastriano said. "They should be able to be opened up and reviewed obviously by companies that the legislative body wants to hire, not that the governor wants to bring in."

Two other counties targeted by Mastriano — Republican-controlled York County and the heavily Democratic city of Philadelphia — have declined comment on how they plan to respond to Mastriano or the potential cost to comply with his demands.

Mastriano, who has talked of possibly run for governor, has helped spread Trump's conspiracy theories about widespread fraud in the election, and traveled to Arizona in June to see the audit there firsthand.

In his letter last week, Mastriano asks counties to respond by July 31 with a plan to comply with his requests and to propose a timeline "regarding inspection, testing or sampling of items."

Mastriano also said that the committee he chairs, the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, could vote to issue a subpoena if a county does not adhere to his request.

Gabriel said Tioga County had not formally responded to Mastriano, but that it would by July 31.