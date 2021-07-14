 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tioga County won't offer up voting machines to Pa. election audit
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Tioga County won't offer up voting machines to Pa. election audit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Newsy investigation found well-funded groups are backing efforts to tighten voting rules in 43 states.Lobbying records pull the curtain back on Opportunity Solutions Project, a nonprofit advocating for tougher election laws in about a dozen states, including 2020 battlegrounds, with legislatures led by Republicans.Many of those lawmakers, like former president Donald Trump, still question the security of the last election despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.Opportunity Solutions Project reported lobbying in favor of a bill just passed in Iowa that would reduce early voting from 29 to 18 days and the time to request an absentee ballot, while requiring more aggressive maintenance of voter rolls.Opportunity Solutions Project is also flexing political muscle in Georgia, listing former Republican National Committee chairman and former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour among lobbyists working on elections reform in the state legislature.The Georgia Senate just approved a bill requiring more identification for absentee voters.Records also show Opportunity Solutions Project lobbying in Pennsylvania and Texas, two more states considering new voting measures."We see this as an opportunity," said Jonathan Bechtle, operations director at Opportunity Solutions Project.  "There clearly are some things that need to be cleaned up or worked on or could be better in some of these states."Their aim is to restore confidence in elections, he said."Making it easy to vote, hard to cheat, is kind of how I think about it," Bechtle said.Opportunity Solutions Project is tied to the Foundation for Government Accountability, an organization supporting conservative causes such as food stamp reform.IRS records show that group received more than $9 million dollars in donations in 2018, the most recent year on file.The organization does not reveal the identity of its contributors, even as they help fuel their national drive to change voting laws that could make it harder for people to cast ballots."We take it really seriously to protect the privacy of our donors just like any other nonprofit does," Bechtle said.Other groups pushing for stricter voting rules include the RNC and a new coalition of conservative organizations known as the Election Transparency Initiative, led by former Trump administration homeland security official and former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli.Texas Rep. Jacey Jetton said feedback from a variety of outside groups was helpful as he put together four bills to stiffen election rules."Weve talked to a lot of organizations, were listening," said Jetton, a Republican. "But the bills we put together wont be bills by any particular organization. These are going to be ones that we determine make sense."The other side has its own army of powerful interest groups deployed to statehouses.They argue the right to vote is under attack.Lobbying reports show branches of AARP, the ACLU and NAACP all working to promote bills to preserve and expand voter access.

HARRISBURG — One of three counties targeted by a Pennsylvania state lawmaker for an Arizona-style "forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election sought by former President Donald Trump will not allow third-party access to its voting machines.

The three commissioners in rural Republican-controlled Tioga County announced the decision Tuesday, six days after receiving a five-page request for access to documents, information and equipment.

The county's solicitor, Christopher Gabriel, said Wednesday that the thrust of Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano's request for cooperation for his undertaking — under the threat of a subpoena — involves access to Tioga County's voting machines.

But, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's top election official, acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid, told counties that the state would decertify any election equipment that is subject to any such third-party access, rendering it useless in an election.

The state would not reimburse a county for the cost to replace the equipment, she told counties last week.

"We can't be in a position where we don't have the election machines, because we have to run the next election, these are extremely expensive machines and our position is we need to follow the direction that the secretary has given us," Gabriel said.

The commissioners' chairman, Roger Bunn, a Republican, said the county had audited the voting machines and systems used in the 2020 presidential election, according to requirements in state law, and had found no significant problems.

Trump won in Tioga County by three-to-one over Democrat Joe Biden, but Biden won the state by just over 80,000 votes, or about 1 percentage point, prompting baseless falsehoods from Trump about voter fraud.

No county election board, prosecutor or state official has raised a concern over any sort of widespread election fraud in November's election in Pennsylvania.

Courts have thrown out Republican claims about fraud or illegalities, and critics say an election audit is duplicative, given the audits already carried out by county and the state.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In any case, Mastriano's information request does not remotely resemble a post-election audit plan that is recognized by the election administration community, said Edward Perez, global director of technology development at the California-based OSET Institute.

Mastriano had yet to comment on Tioga County's decision.

But speaking during an appearance in the studio of WEEO-FM in Chambersburg on Wednesday, Mastriano appeared to blame voting-machine manufacturers for "threatening" counties against letting third parties inspect their machines.

"The bottom line is, we can't just have voting machines here that only one company that manufactures (them) can have access to," Mastriano said. "They should be able to be opened up and reviewed obviously by companies that the legislative body wants to hire, not that the governor wants to bring in."

Two other counties targeted by Mastriano — Republican-controlled York County and the heavily Democratic city of Philadelphia — have declined comment on how they plan to respond to Mastriano or the potential cost to comply with his demands.

Mastriano, who has talked of possibly run for governor, has helped spread Trump's conspiracy theories about widespread fraud in the election, and traveled to Arizona in June to see the audit there firsthand.

In his letter last week, Mastriano asks counties to respond by July 31 with a plan to comply with his requests and to propose a timeline "regarding inspection, testing or sampling of items."

Mastriano also said that the committee he chairs, the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, could vote to issue a subpoena if a county does not adhere to his request.

Gabriel said Tioga County had not formally responded to Mastriano, but that it would by July 31.

Mastriano's undertaking could cost millions of dollars, and major questions are unanswered, such as who will do the work, how will it be funded and where such a vast amount of documents and equipment would be stored.

Senate Republican leaders officials have been silent about Mastriano's actions, or whether they would contribute money to it. The Senate last year reported $66 million in its reserve account.

Private organizations are raising money for an audit, and Mastriano is counting on private funding, at least in part.

Mastriano told WEEO-FM radio Wednesday that he had not decided how to fund the audit, but said he is recommending three strategies, all of which involve a blend of public and private financing.

Doug Mastriano

Mastriano

 Associated Press
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Powell: Elevated inflation will likely moderate

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News