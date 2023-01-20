The list: Gov. Shapiro formally nominates his cabinet selections

Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro formally nominated his cabinet Thursday with nominations sent to the state Senate for advice and consent.

Shapiro, who was sworn in Tuesday, began announcing nominations in December.

“I am proud to have nominated this supremely qualified cabinet — and I look forward to working alongside them to move our Commonwealth forward,” Shapiro said. “Pennsylvanians elected me to deliver for them on the issues that matter most — from improving our schools, to making our communities safer, to building an economy that lifts everyone up — and having my cabinet in place is critical to our ability to make progress on these key issues.

"I look forward to the Senate promptly and efficiently reviewing and voting on these historic, bipartisan nominees so that we can work together to deliver for communities across Pennsylvania."

A look at some of Shapiro's cabinet appointments:

Dana Fritz – Chief of Staff

On Dec. 1, Shapiro named Lehigh County native Fritz as his Chief of Staff. Fritz ran Shapiro's campaign and worked in the attorney general's office before that.

Kalid Mumin – Secretary of Education

Mumin was nominated to serve as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Education. He served as Superintendent of Reading School District for seven years and later as Superintendent at Lower Marion School District in Montgomery County.

Mumin earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Education in Teaching & Curriculum from Pennsylvania State University, a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary English Education from Shippensburg University, and an Associate of Arts in English from Northeastern Christian Junior College.

Al Schmidt – Secretary of State

On Jan. 5, Shapiro announced his selection of Schmidt to serve as Secretary of State.

A former Republican Philadelphia City Commissioner and Vice Chairman of Philadelphia’s Board of Elections, Schmidt was honored by President Joe Biden for his role in continuing Philadelphia’s vote tallying during the 2020 Presidential Election despite attacks from then President Donald Trump. Schmidt testified about his experiences during the 2020 election before the Jan. 6 committee in June 2022.

Uri Monson – Budget Secretary

Shapiro announced the appointment of Monson as Budget Secretary on Dec. 6. Monson served as Deputy Superintendent for Operations for the School District of Philadelphia and previously served as the district’s Chief Financial Officer. He was previously the CFO of Montgomery County when Shapiro was a commissioner there.

Debra L. Bogen – Secretary of Health

Dr. Bogen is the Director of the Allegheny County Health Department and has been nominated to serve as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health. Bogen was a Professor of Pediatrics, Psychiatry and Clinical and Translational Science at the University of Pittsburgh and served as Vice Chair of Education for the Department of Pediatrics at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Laurel Harry – Secretary of Corrections

Harry was nominated to serve as Pennsylvania’s first female Secretary of Corrections.

She served as the Acting Western Region Deputy Secretary since July 10, 2022, and has 24 years of Commonwealth experience in the Department of Corrections.

She started her career with the PA Department of Corrections in 1999 as a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Specialist II at SCI-Waynesburg and worked at six institutions (SCIs Waynesburg, Fayette, Greene, Camp Hill, Greensburg, and Graterford).

Randy Padfield – Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

Padfield was nominated to continue leading Pennsylvania’s emergency response agency. He previously served as the Deputy Director for Response at PEMA before being appointed to the role of Director of the agency in 2019.

Mark Schindler – Adjutant General of Pennsylvania

Maj. Gen. Schindler was confirmed by the Senate of Pennsylvania as the 54th Adjutant General of Pennsylvania on June 21, 2021. He served as Assistant Adjutant General, PA Army National Guard; Chief of Staff, PA National Guard; and served in a variety of command and staff positions within the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

Schindler oversees a combined state and federal budget of over $966 million and is responsible for the command and control of over 18,000 Army and Air National Guard members

Tom Cook – State Fire Commissioner

Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Cook was nominated to serve as the State Fire Commissioner. Previously serving as Assistant Fire Commissioner, Cook was the Administrator of the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy and Assistant Fire Chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, overseeing the day-to-day operations of a 700-person metropolitan fire department.

Christopher Paris – State Police Commissioner

Maj. Paris enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 1999. He has served as a Station and Troop Commander, Area III Commander, and as the Deputy Commissioner of Administration and Professional Responsibility. He was promoted to corporal in 2005, sergeant in 2006, lieutenant in 2010, captain in 2015, major in 2018, and lieutenant colonel in 2020.

Michael Carroll – Secretary of Transportation

Former Democrat state Rep. Carroll represented portions of northeastern Pennsylvania from 2007-22, including as Democratic chairman of the House Transportation Committee from 2018–2022.

Rick Siger – Secretary of Community and Economic Development

Siger currently serves as chief of staff and senior advisor to the President at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He previously served under President Barack Obama as chief of staff at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and deputy chief of staff at the Department of Commerce.

Sarah Hammer – Secretary of Banking and Securities

Hammer is the Managing Director of the Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance and Senior Fellow of the Harris Alternative Investments Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She is also an Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School teaching an upper-level Juris doctor course on financial regulation.

Pat Browne – Secretary of Revenue

Former Republican state Sen. Browne served from 2005-22 representing Bucks and Lehigh Counties. He was elected to serve as the State Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman and served in the state House of Representatives.

Val Arkoosh – Secretary of Human Services

Dr. Arkoosh was nominated to serve as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. A Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate in 2022, Arkoosh has served on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners since 2015 and led the National Physicians Alliance.

Latika Davis-Jones – Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs

Dr. Davis-Jones is currently the senior director of Behavioral Health at Highmark Wholecare and was nominated to serve as Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs. Previously she served as the administrator for the Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Services at the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.

Jason Kavulich – Secretary of Aging

Kavulich was nominated to serve as Secretary of Aging. He currently serves as the Lackawanna County director of Agency on Aging and is a graduate of the University of Scranton.

Mike Humphreys – Insurance Commissioner

Acting Insurance Commissioner Humphreys has been nominated to continue serving as Insurance Commissioner. He was named acting commissioner in February 2022.

Russell Redding – Secretary of Agriculture

Redding has served as Pennsylvania’s agriculture secretary since 2015 under governors Wolf and Rendell. He previously served as an Ag Policy Advisor to U.S. Sen. Harris Wofford and as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Cindy Adams Dunn – Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Adams Dunn been nominated to continue serving as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, a position she has held since 2015. Prior to serving as secretary, Dunn was the president and chief executive officer of PennFuture, a statewide environmental advocacy organization.

Rich Negrin – Secretary of Environmental Protection

Negrin was nominated on Jan. 10 to be secretary of Environmental Protection.

If confirmed, Negrin would be Pennsylvania’s first Latino ever to be Secretary of Environmental Protection. He most recently served as the vice president of Regulatory Policy and Strategy and head of external affairs at Commonwealth Edison.

Nancy Walker – Secretary of Labor and Industry

Walker, who served as Shapiro’s first Chief Deputy Attorney General of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s newly created Fair Labor Section, was nominated to serve as the Secretary of Labor and Industry.

A Fellow of The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers, Shapiro credits Walker’s leadership with helping lead a successful criminal wage and benefit theft investigation that resulted in a $21 million plea deal.

Neil Weaver – Secretary of Administration

Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania’s DCED Weaver was nominated to serve as Secretary of Administration on Jan. 9.

The Office of Administration handles oversight and administration for human resources, IT, continuity of government, and records management for employees under the Governor’s jurisdiction.

Deputy chiefs of staff

Larry Hailsham Jr., executive deputy chief of staff

Joseph Lee, deputy chief of staff for Administration and Opportunity

Lindsey Mauldin, deputy chief of staff for Health and Human Services

Danielle Okai, deputy chief of staff for Economic Development

Michael Pipe, deputy chief of staff for Public Safety

Sam Robinson, deputy chief of staff for Consumers and the Environment

Tori Shriver, deputy chief of staff for Education and Workforce Development

Other positions

Meaghan Abbott as Chief of Staff to the First Lady

Manuel Bonder as Press Secretary

Annie Newman as Director of Digital Strategy

Jacklin Rhoads as Director of Public Affairs and Marketing

Will Simons as Director of Communications

Lisa Swanson as Director of Research

Amanda Warren as Director of External Affairs

Close 1 of 13 Photos: Scenes from Monday's swearing-in of Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro Democrat Josh Shapiro took the oath of office Tuesday in Harrisburg to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania. 1 of 13