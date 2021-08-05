Surge in demand, flat funding, limited staffing push human services system to edge in Cumberland County

In monetary terms, the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal cycle for Cumberland County’s mental health services will be the same as it’s ever been. The state is expected to finance between $9 million and $9.5 million in operations through a block grant, the same as it was this year, and the year before that, and the years before that.
In human terms, those years have and will likely continue to be unprecedented. Overall, the number of residents using county-funded mental health services has grown 32% in the past year alone, according to the county’s administrator. Those numbers grow higher if one looks back to the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Involuntary commitments have ballooned 42% since 2018-19, and over the same period the county’s mobile crisis response, which sends social service workers to emergency calls along with law enforcement and paramedics, has skyrocketed 140%.
“It’s dire,” said Annie Strite, the county’s administrator for the Mental Health and Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities division. “With everything with the pandemic, it has shone a light on the most difficult parts of our service delivery system.”
"When there are difficult economic times, the need for services grows," said Jack Carroll, director of the Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission, which provides addiction services to both counties. "Social isolation [during the pandemic] created additional need and demand."
A surge in demand for county-level human services, combined with anticipated flat funding from the state and an extremely tight labor market, have social assistance providers wondering how long Pennsylvania’s model can hold out.
Funding
Cumberland County, along with pretty much every other county in the state, is in the process of approving its block grant funding plan for human services, a plan that is typically centered around trying to absorb rising costs while working with stagnant funding. The plan is to be approved later this month after a recent presentation to the county commissioners.
While thin funding has been a cause for alarm for years, the coming cycle may be a breaking point for many.
“For a long time, we talked about doing more with less. My fear is as we’ve done more with less, the state has concluded we really don’t need more money,” said Craig Cordell, director of New Visions, a nonprofit mental health service that works with county agencies.
“We’re just getting by. We have cut all the costs we can,” said Cordell, speaking at the county commissioners’ public input session in late July.
Under Pennsylvania code, the state establishes human services to be carried out by local agencies, typically organized at the county level, and which are financed by the state. These agencies then contract with any number of providers in their coverage area, such as New Visions.
Flat funding has a cumulative effect on front-line providers, who are unable to keep up with costs without asking for rates that county agencies can’t afford.
“Our direct care workers can make more money working at Sheetz or at a warehouse,” Cordell told the commissioners. New Visions has had to delay capital improvements on its rehab and group living facilities, he said.
“It was a problem before the pandemic and it’s a problem across all human services,” Carroll said. “All of our contracted drug and alcohol outpatient treatment providers struggle to attract qualified staff and retain qualified staff. That predated the pandemic, and the pandemic has only exacerbated it.”
That shortage of services has caused some providers to cut services, as higher labor costs and low returns limit their ability to take on more work.
“We have experienced a dwindling number of providers willing to serve those with severe and persistent mental illness and those remaining practices have minimal availability, long wait periods or are not accepting any new referrals,” county agencies wrote in this year’s plan.
Cuts or delays in more proactive forms of treatment often lead to more crisis calls and hospitalizations down the road, the county wrote.
Block grant
The state’s human services block grant is the result of Pennsylvania having consolidated several funding streams roughly a decade ago into a single lump sum. That funding mechanism primarily affects mental health services, although drug and alcohol programs are also partially covered by the block grant, as well as some disability services, homelessness assistance and a handful of development programs.
“When [the block grant transition] happened, we sustained a cut and we haven’t recovered since then,” Strite said.
Even outside of the mental health block grant, the picture is still not good, Strite said. Intellectual disability services are more often paid by direct invoice to the state or through federal funds, but providers are still closing programs due to lack of staff.
“We believe that’s largely related to the pandemic,” Strite said. “That’s why we’re struggling to get people into hospitals and treatment centers.”
“There really is a crisis in our field,” Carroll said. “The pandemic has made those jobs less attractive, they’re perceived as being more dangerous because you have more in-person contact, and the compensation is not there.”
Based on current trends and rates, the mental health budget is expected to have a $990,000 hole, according to Robin Tolan, the county’s program manager. While the county has been able to extend some grants to these services using COVID stimulus funds, these are only a patchwork for the lack of basic operating funds from the state.