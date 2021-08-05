Surge in demand, flat funding, limited staffing push human services system to edge in Cumberland County

A surge in demand for county-level human services, combined with anticipated flat funding from the state and an extremely tight labor market, have social assistance providers wondering how long Pennsylvania’s model can hold out.

Funding

Cumberland County, along with pretty much every other county in the state, is in the process of approving its block grant funding plan for human services, a plan that is typically centered around trying to absorb rising costs while working with stagnant funding. The plan is to be approved later this month after a recent presentation to the county commissioners.

While thin funding has been a cause for alarm for years, the coming cycle may be a breaking point for many.

“For a long time, we talked about doing more with less. My fear is as we’ve done more with less, the state has concluded we really don’t need more money,” said Craig Cordell, director of New Visions, a nonprofit mental health service that works with county agencies.

“We’re just getting by. We have cut all the costs we can,” said Cordell, speaking at the county commissioners’ public input session in late July.