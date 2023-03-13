A study could be completed by the end of the year on potential improvements to make Post Road safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

That was the word last week from John Epley, manager of North Middleton Township, as the March 16 deadline looms for the public to offer input using an online survey that details three design concepts.

Carlisle Barracks is considering placing a new pedestrian access gate on Post Road near the Carlisle Compost Facility.

The survey is an effort to gauge public opinion on the options for bicycle paths and pedestrian sidewalks for not only the access gate but the entire length of the road linking Route 11 in the north with Claremont Road in the south.

“Using Post Road, you [a motorist] can get across Carlisle without going through town,” Epley said. “It’s a well-used road that is not friendly to anybody walking or riding a bike.”

Carlisle Barracks sits on the west side of Post Road across from the Keystone Arms Townhouses, which provides rental housing to two populations of U.S. Army War College students.

One group is senior military and civilian leaders who are stationed at Carlisle Barracks, but are geographically separated from their families who live elsewhere. The other group is International Fellows, senior military leaders from countries friendly to the U.S. who are taking the one-year residential course on strategic studies.

Students living in Keystone Arms have no direct pedestrian access to the war college campus. Meanwhile, construction is nearing completion on a new academic building located on the east side of the installation in close proximity to Post Road.

Talks between barracks and township officials started about two years ago when construction began on the new building, Epley said. “We should look at Post Road to make it more walker and bicycle friendly. The military seemed pretty on board with it. They were pretty excited about possibly pursuing a manned gate entrance off Post Road. Not for cars, but for walkers.”

The Sentinel last week contacted the Carlisle Barracks public affairs office about the new gate, but the office deferred comment to Epley. He said work on the study began with the formation of a committee of 13 people representing Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton Township, Middlesex Township, Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County and the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp.

The committee obtained a $50,000 Connects grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Epley said. This money was used to hire the consulting firm of Michael Baker International of Harrisburg to conduct the study and prepare the online survey.

“I would hope this year we could wrap up the initial study and have a good conceptual plan to base any engineering and construction,” Epley said. “Right now, it’s all in the research and conceptual planning. There’s nothing going forward at this point for any kind of construction.

“We don’t have those costs yet,” he said. “There’s no official design. We would have to come up with what the design looks like and then a cost analysis can be done. We are going to need a shovel-ready project before we can get any kind of financing.”