Study: State worker pension systems in best shape since 2008

Pension systems for state government workers across the U.S. are in their best shape since the Great Recession began more than a dozen years ago, according to a study released Tuesday.

The Pew Charitable Trust report credits a booming stock market over the past year as well as states' longer-term steps, which include boosting taxpayer contributions to public pension funds and reducing promised retirement benefits, particularly to newly hired workers.

"The better decisions, the fiscal discipline, is something that states can keep doing next year and the year after," said Pew's David Draine, one of the report's authors. "You can't hope for once-in-a generation returns to occur again."

The health of public pension systems resonates beyond government employees. When the systems are poorly funded, state and local governments have to consider raises taxes or cutting basic government services to pay retirees' pensions.

Pew estimated that state retirement systems have enough assets to pay more than 80% of their obligations, the first time since 2008 they have been so well funded.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The stock market rally that followed a freefall when the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020 has been a major factor in rebuilding the funds.