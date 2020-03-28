States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York

"I know it's unusual. I know it's extreme and I know some people disagree with it," she said Friday, adding that she has consulted with state lawyers.

"If you want to seek refuge in Rhode Island, you must be quarantined."

Raimondo maintains she’s within her emergency powers to impose the measures, but the American Civil Liberties Union has called it an "ill-advised and unconstitutional plan.”

Governors have the authority to suspend some state laws and regulations in a state of emergency, but they can’t just suspend the Constitution, argued Steven Brown, head of the ACLU's Rhode Island chapter.

“Under the Fourth Amendment, having a New York state license plate simply does not, and cannot, constitute ‘probable cause’ to allow police to stop a car and interrogate the driver, no matter how laudable the goal of the stop may be," he said.

It's the latest worry for civil rights and libertarian groups already concerned about fundamental freedoms being tossed out in the name of public health.

New York has more than 40,000 cases and more than 500 deaths from the virus, by far the most in the country.