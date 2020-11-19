Wolf to veto bills on carrying, selling guns amid disasters

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf will veto legislation heading to his desk that would repeal long-standing laws intended to control the carrying of guns and prevent public officials from shutting down firearms sales during disaster emergencies declared by a governor.

Wolf, a Democrat who has advocated for broader gun control measures, opposes the bills, his office said Thursday.

The bills are the latest to pass the Republican-controlled Legislature that sought to limit Wolf’s powers during the existing coronavirus disaster emergency and beyond. Wolf has vetoed more than a half-dozen such bills.

“The current disaster declarations in place are meant to help the administration fight the public health crises at hand and have no impact on citizens and their firearm rights,” Wolf’s office said in a statement.

Both bills passed the Senate by identical 29-20 votes on Wednesday, with every Republican and the lone independent senator backing them and every Democrat against them. Both received approval from the state House this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}