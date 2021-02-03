Wolf launches a budget fraught with deficits, uncertainty

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf asked lawmakers Wednesday to raise income taxes on higher earners and give public schools a massive boost in aid, as state government faces a gaping deficit and uncertainty over how much more pandemic relief the federal government will send.

For Wolf, a Democrat in his seventh year in office, his $4 billion income tax proposal and bid to use the money to supercharge public school funding is a return to the aggressive and ambitious budget proposals of his first two years in office.

The proposal to raise Pennsylvania's flat personal income tax rate and shift the burden to higher earners revives a concept he discussed in his first campaign for governor, in 2014, but never actually sought in office, until now.

Raising the income tax would allow Wolf to use $1.35 billion — a 20% boost — to help fix long-term inequities in how the state funds public schools, not to mention fill a projected multibillion-dollar deficit largely inflicted by the pandemic.

While it faces immediate opposition from Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature, the flat rate under Wolf's proposal would rise to 4.49% from 3.07%, or 46%, to raise what his office estimated to be $4 billion over a full-year, or about 25% more.