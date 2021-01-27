Voters to get final say on limiting governor disaster powers

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters will likely soon get the final say about whether to limit the governor’s powers during a disaster emergency after a divided state House of Representatives endorsed a proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday.

House members voted 116 to 85 in the latest legislative approval vote. One more vote in either the House or Senate is needed before the constitutional amendment can be considered in a statewide referendum, as early as the May 18 primary election.

The amendment would cap disaster declarations at 21 days unless lawmakers extend them. It would also give lawmakers the ability to end a disaster declaration with a two-thirds vote.

House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton said the amendment was a case of “politricks."

“There are people who are hurting, they're depending on us to stand up and be leaders,” she said. “But all we want to do is strip away the powers of another institution.”

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly tried to overturn pandemic response policies undertaken by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over the past year.