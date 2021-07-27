Transportation funding report could launch years of debate

“I don’t think it will be received well at all right now,” Saylor said.

He also questioned whether it will be necessary for a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to be imposed nationally, rather than state-by-state, and whether a federal infrastructure measure being discussed in Congress may lift some of Pennsylvania's funding burden.

However, Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Luzerne, the ranking Democrat on the House Transportation Committee, said it is better to be at the front of the line of states in making the change, rather than at the end.

It will take many months of education to get lawmakers to the point where they can embrace parts of the commission's report, Carroll said.

“A lot of it is aspirational, but it’s the conversation that needs to be had,” Carroll said.

The report faces thorny politics in the Legislature.

Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, said business-to-business taxes or fees being contemplated in the commission's report could hurt the state's economy and start-up businesses.

One of those is a proposal being contemplated for a $1 or $2 surcharge on each parcel delivery.