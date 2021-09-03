Suit challenges Pennsylvania's new mask mandate for schools

The lawsuit seeks an injunction against the masking order.

Lyndsay Kensinger, spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, said Friday that the health secretary's authority is “clearly outlined in existing law.”

“We need Republicans to stop spending their time undermining public heath and instead encourage people to get vaccinated," she said.

The health secretary's order, which is set to take effect on Tuesday, will require students, teachers and staff to wear face coverings when inside, regardless of vaccination status.

Wolf said this week that a universal, statewide order was necessary after most of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts did not impose their own mask mandates. State health officials said more than 5,000 students have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the academic year.

Masking has been the subject of heated debate at recent school board meetings, with parents arguing for and against.

At least one superintendent, in the Hamburg School District, said he will keep masking optional unless the school board tells him to make it mandatory. The board plans to meet Tuesday night.