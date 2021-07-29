State transportation funding panel advancing a $15.6B package

HARRISBURG — A transportation funding commission set up by Gov. Tom Wolf to find ways to end Pennsylvania’s reliance on its gas tax will issue a $15.6 billion package of recommendations, which lean heavily on shifting to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee that numerous states are exploring.

The Transportation Revenue Options Commission reviewed its final recommendations at a Wednesday meeting, with the final report to be handed over Friday.

It faces an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Legislature, and is expected to kick off a debate that could last years.

It comes as Pennsylvania and other states increasingly complain about stagnant gas tax collections that aren’t keeping pace with the rising cost of construction while motorists are driving more fuel-efficient or electric cars.

Wolf’s Department of Transportation, meanwhile, said the state’s current-year highway and bridge budget for construction and maintenance is $8.8 billion, less than half of the $18.1 billion that is needed to keep Pennsylvania’s highways and bridges in good condition and ease major traffic bottlenecks.

Pennsylvania’s gas tax is 58.7 cents per gallon, second-highest in the country behind California, according to the Tax Foundation.