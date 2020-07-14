State senator from Philadelphia tests positive for coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Philadelphia, announced Tuesday he has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Williams said in a written statement that he informed Democratic leadership and colleagues as well as people with whom he's had close contact. Williams' Senate offices will be closed for two weeks and staff will work remotely. Williams said he will continue to work while isolating.

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, said senators, staff and reporters who might have been exposed have been contacted, and exposed Senate Democratic staff were sent home.

Williams received his test result Tuesday morning, according to a Senate Democratic spokesperson. He was last on the Senate floor on June 30.

Williams is the second state lawmaker known to have contracted the virus. Republican Rep. Andrew Lewis tested positive in May, self-isolated and recovered. Lewis waited a week before publicly disclosing his diagnosis, angering Democrats.