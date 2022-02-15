State official pressed over fate of 3 elderly in Philadelphia

HARRISBURG — The secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging refused Tuesday to tell lawmakers whether three older adults lived or died after the way a Philadelphia agency handled their cases of abuse or neglect alarmed department employees.

The Associated Press reported in September that those cases prompted Secretary of Aging Robert Torres to order improvements at the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, a nonprofit with a state contract to field and respond to calls about elder abuse and neglect in the city.

But neither Torres, the Department of Aging nor the Philadelphia agency has been willing to disclose any details about those cases, including whether the three people lived or died. The department has heavily redacted internal emails and letters that refer to the matter.

On Tuesday, Torres declined again to discuss the cases, this time under questioning by state Rep. John Lawrence, R-Chester, during an Appropriations Committee hearing.

“Mr. Secretary, what happened to those three people?” Lawrence asked Torres.

"I'm not at liberty to discuss individual cases," Torres responded, before going on to defend the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

Torres had his department's staff step in and handled some investigations for the nonprofit because it likely had not been complying with state laws that limit workers’ case loads, require caseworkers to promptly see potential victims and set deadlines to resolve cases.

