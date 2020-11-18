State House Republicans vote for election procedures study

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Democrats called the proposed study needless and a waste of money, and argued it improperly mandates participation from the Department of State and county officials. They said requiring cooperation has to be passed as legislation rather than as a resolution.

The resolution, which does not require approval by the Senate or governor, was sent to the House floor with only days left in the session and a long delayed state budget debate ahead.

It would provide a blank check for the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to examine various aspects of the election and report back in early February.

Topics would include how many mail-in ballots were requested and counted and details about the roughly 100,000 provisional ballots.

It also would look at the technical performance of the new voting machines used this year, how poll watchers were treated and the different county practices for “curing," or fixing, ballots that lacked secrecy envelopes or had other problems.

President Donald Trump is pursuing litigation in an effort to overturn results that show Biden won the state's 20 electoral votes. Biden's margin in the state is currently at about 82,000 votes, or 50% to 48.8%.