Rally brings gun rights advocates to Pennsylvania Capitol

“You have to be aware of who you're electing, simply because the newer people don't seem to understand the Constitution, they don't seem to understand the Second Amendment, and they won't be for you,” said Readshaw, who is retiring at the end of the year after 13 terms in the House.

Legislative proposals to restrict or regulate firearms usually stall in the Republican-majority General Assembly. When lawmakers and Wolf approved a law in October 2018 to require those convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence or subject to protective orders to give up their guns within 24 hours, it was the first anti-violence legislation in the state to deal directly with guns in more than a decade.

“I see some of the bills that try to get through the Legislature and it really fires me up sometimes,” said Steve Anthony of Saxonburg, who attended the rally with a 9 mm handgun and a yellow flag bearing an image of a rifle and the words, “Yinz Can't Take It.” “I'm afraid of other restrictions being put forth.”

Dimitrius Perez, an unemployed resident of West Chester, had an AR-15 style rifle slung over his shoulder.

“Here, so far, nothing but good” responses to his open carry, Perez said. “Everywhere else? Terrible.”