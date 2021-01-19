Pennsylvania statewide row officers sworn for 4-year terms

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor, its elected fiscal watchdog and the official who handles billions in state money were sworn in on Tuesday to serve for the next four years.

In separate ceremonies at sites around Harrisburg, the attorney general, auditor general and treasurer took their oaths of office.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro was elected to a second term in November and took the oath in the Pennsylvania Judicial Center. Shapiro issued a report on his own first term Tuesday.

Republican Timothy L. DeFoor was elected auditor general, succeeding Democrat Eugene DePasquale, who is term-limited. DeFoor was sworn in at the King Mansion, near the governor's official residence along the Susquehanna River.

DeFoor, most recently the Dauphin County controller, called his elevation to the job “one of God's blessings” and thanked DePasquale for attending the ceremony.

DeFoor promised accountability, integrity and transparency.