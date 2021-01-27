Pennsylvania Senate OKs $912M pandemic recovery aid bill

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said the House will move quickly on the bill, but did not say whether members there will seek changes.

Most of the money, $570 million, would be divided up among counties based on population to help people struggling to pay rent or utilities.

Landlords and tenants would be eligible to apply, with priority under federal guidelines for lower-income households or those where someone is unemployed.

The rest of the money, $197 million, would be distributed to educational institutions that did not get a cut of the $2.2 billion in federal coronavirus aid that public schools and charter schools are receiving under last month's federal coronavirus recovery package. Most of that money would go to private schools.

Pennsylvania’s hospitality sector has been the hardest hit in the pandemic, and still has yet to recover almost one in three jobs — or more than 170,000 — lost during the pandemic, as of December’s state employment report.

Eligible applicants for the $145 million in hospitality sector grants cannot be publicly traded businesses — a provision that might limit some larger chains — but it still casts a wide net, allowing businesses with as many as 500 employees at one location and up to $15 million in net worth.