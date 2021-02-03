Pennsylvania: No plan for centralized COVID vaccine signup

The Health Department, which is in charge of distributing the state’s weekly allocation of vaccine, said its ability to plan has been crippled by insufficient lead time from the federal government, though other states have faced the same constraints but are doing a better job at getting shots into arms.

“We can do this better if we have visibility into what’s coming down the pike,” said Beam, who hailed the Biden administration’s recent promise to give the states more advance notice about shipments.

At the hearing, health providers described a free-for-all after the Wolf administration, following federal guidance, abruptly made people 65 and older and those with serious health conditions eligible to receive the vaccine. Until then, the focus had been on vaccinating health providers and residents and staff at nursing homes.

Staff at Warren General Hospital in northwestern Pennsylvania were besieged with emails, calls and in-person visitors seeking appointments to be vaccinated, Richard L. Allen, the hospital’s CEO, told lawmakers.

“Everyone 65 and over in Warren County wanted their vaccine, and they wanted it immediately,” Allen testified.

