Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to fill virus-inflicted deficit

Last year's approved spending plan was a $34 billion budget. Public schools, universities and many programs and state agencies will have to get by without an increase, while budgetmakers say the state still has rising costs for prisons, unionized state employee paychecks and medical care for the poor, elderly and disabled.

That may mean continued moves to scrounge cash, including hiring freezes, postponing new vendor contracts and delaying big payments, such as to Medicaid providers.

There has been some good news, after initial projections in the summer of a $6 billion deficit. Revenue collections have exceeded expectations, prompting the Wolf administration to raise its full-year revenue projection by $2 billion, administration officials said.

In addition, the federal government has continued to cover a higher proportion of Medicaid costs during the pandemic, lessening the demand on the state treasury.

To help paper over the rest of the gap, Republicans are aiming to use much of the state's $1.3 billion left over from Congress' coronavirus relief package for state governments.