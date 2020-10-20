Pennsylvania House fails to override Wolf's restaurant capacity veto

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They said the bill was needed to save financially distressed enterprises and aid their employees.

“Every day more businesses are being put out of business because of unrealistic rules,” said Rep. Kurt Masser, R-Northumberland. “Don't cripple an entire industry over some bad actor.”

Rep. Dan Moul, R-Adams, said Wolf's business closures and other mitigation policies have lacked a basis in science.

“The bottom line is, all this was pulled out of thin air,” Moul said. “There is no science, there is no data in which these decision were made to shut down or drastically reduce beyond repair the restaurant situation in Pennsylvania.”

The Republican-majority Legislature has repeatedly attempted to modify or reverse some of the efforts led by Wolf, a Democrat, to control or cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, but so far none of their veto override attempts has succeeded.

In a veto message issued last week, Wolf called the bill “another meaningless attempt to change a necessary tool for fighting the pandemic.”

The bill passed both chambers a month ago with margins that, if they had been repeated, would have been large enough to override Wolf: 43-6 in the Senate on Sept. 22 and 145-56 in the House on Sept. 23.