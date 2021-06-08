Pennsylvania House advances ban on abortions over Down syndrome diagnoses

HARRISBURG — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House pushed through a bill Tuesday that would ban abortions that are prompted by a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis, although the governor has vowed to veto it.

State representatives voted 120-83 for legislation that the prime sponsor, Republican Rep. Kate Klunk of York County, called “the right thing to do.”

“I believe we truly have a responsibility to stand up for those who do not have a voice,” Klunk said.

If it becomes law, the proposal will require a doctor who performs an abortion to provide a written statement that it was not motivated in any way by a prenatal diagnosis or test indicating Down syndrome.

“This legislation could prevent patients from seeking the information they need to become the best parents possible, when they need it the most," said Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny, who voted against it. He said the bill “makes it a crime to think and consider options.”

Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-Warren, compared abortion over a Down syndrome diagnosis to genocide.