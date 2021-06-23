Pa. Senate launches voter ID constitutional amendment process

HARRISBURG — A divided Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday approved a constitutional amendment to require identification for voters each time they cast a ballot, starting the lengthy amendment process that usually takes years to complete.

All Republicans and a single Democrat voted in favor as the proposal passed 30-20. Constitutional amendments require passage by both chambers in two consecutive two-year sessions before going to voters for the final OK.

The GOP majority Legislature has increasingly turned to constitutional amendments to avoid having partisan legislation vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

“We should not go down the path of amending our constitution every time we may disagree on a particular issue of policy, and certainly there's disagreement on this particular issue,” said Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-Bucks.

The voter ID provision is part of a package of changes that Republican state lawmakers have been pushing this year in response to their constituents' displeasure at the result of former President Donald Trump's failed re-election campaign last fall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}