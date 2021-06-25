 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pa. Legislature passes bill to let courts hire collection agencies for fines
0 Comments

Pa. Legislature passes bill to let courts hire collection agencies for fines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania State Capitol

The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Common pleas and magisterial district judges would be allowed to hire private collection agencies to pursue overdue court fines and costs under a bill approved Friday by the Pennsylvania Legislature.

The bill that passed the House by a 109-92 vote would apply after a defendant fails to appear for a court hearing on the status of restitution and other court-related financial costs.

Collection agencies would be allowed to retain up to 25% of the amount they recover. A Senate analysis projects it could bring in a few million dollars in the short term and hundreds of millions a year after that.

Backers say much of the unpaid costs are traffic fines from people who live in other counties and therefore have a reduced motivation to pay what they owe.

State court officials say there are about 65,000 cases that owe money, a total of some $16.3 million. The overdue costs and fines are growing by about $1.6 million a year, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News