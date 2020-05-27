Local reps not told of legislator testing positive for COVID-19 until Wednesday

In the statement, Lewis said he was tested on May 18 after suffering from relatively mild, flu-like symptoms, and received a positive test result two days later.

“I immediately began self-isolation protocol and contacted the House of Representatives, and our caucus human resources department. My last day in the Capitol was Thursday, May 14,” Lewis wrote.

“Out of respect for my family, and those who I may have exposed, I chose to keep my positive case private. Now that I have fully recovered and completed the quarantine as required by the Department of Health, I feel now is the appropriate time to share this information with the public and my constituents, and I look forward to being a resource in sharing my experiences with COVID-19 and helping our community navigate this crisis together,” he wrote.

At least one other state House member has confirmed that they have been in self-quarantine due to contact with Lewis. GOP Rep. Russ Diamond of Lebanon County said so in a Facebook post shortly after the Lewis statement was issued.

Diamond was a speaker at the May 15 rally in Harrisburg to demand that Gov. Tom Wolf lift his pandemic shutdown and stay-at-home orders. Cumberland County state Sens. Mike Regan and Doug Mastriano also spoke at the rally.