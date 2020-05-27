Local reps not told of legislator testing positive for COVID-19 until Wednesday

The Carlisle area’s state representatives have not, thus far, been impacted by Wednesday’s revelation that a Pennsylvania House of Representatives member had tested positive for COVID-19.
The House Republican Caucus sent out a statement Wednesday afternoon from Rep. Andrew Lewis of Dauphin County, in which Lewis said he had received a positive test result on May 20.
Lewis’ statement maintained that every lawmaker and staff member “who met the criteria for exposure” was immediately contacted and required to self-isolate.
In text messages, Reps. Barb Gleim, Greg Rothman and Dawn Keefer said they had not been asked to quarantine. Keefer said her contact with Lewis had been limited to phone calls, text messages and emails.
House GOP spokesperson Mike Straub said the criteria Lewis referenced were CDC guidelines indicating that people who were within six feet of a person with a confirmed infection, starting 48 hours before the onset of symptoms, should self-isolate.
Gleim and Rothman said they found out about Lewis’ diagnosis on Wednesday. Rothman said he learned about it from Facebook.
Democratic state House members issued rebukes Wednesday evening, saying GOP leadership should have let every legislator know immediately, rather than Republican staff making their own determinations on which of Lewis’ colleagues to notify.
In the statement, Lewis said he was tested on May 18 after suffering from relatively mild, flu-like symptoms, and received a positive test result two days later.
“I immediately began self-isolation protocol and contacted the House of Representatives, and our caucus human resources department. My last day in the Capitol was Thursday, May 14,” Lewis wrote.
“Out of respect for my family, and those who I may have exposed, I chose to keep my positive case private. Now that I have fully recovered and completed the quarantine as required by the Department of Health, I feel now is the appropriate time to share this information with the public and my constituents, and I look forward to being a resource in sharing my experiences with COVID-19 and helping our community navigate this crisis together,” he wrote.
At least one other state House member has confirmed that they have been in self-quarantine due to contact with Lewis. GOP Rep. Russ Diamond of Lebanon County said so in a Facebook post shortly after the Lewis statement was issued.
Diamond was a speaker at the May 15 rally in Harrisburg to demand that Gov. Tom Wolf lift his pandemic shutdown and stay-at-home orders. Cumberland County state Sens. Mike Regan and Doug Mastriano also spoke at the rally.
House Democrats pointed to the Lewis situation as one of hypocrisy, as Republicans have argued for the past two months that Pennsylvania residents and businesses can keep themselves safe without Wolf’s directives. But that requires information about who is at risk, information that GOP leadership themselves appear to be reluctant to share.
“Republicans have gone to battle for the argument that personal responsibility to follow CDC guidelines alone was enough to protect the public,” Rep. Dan Frankel, the ranking Democrat on the House Health Committee, wrote in a press statement. “Now, we learn that they didn’t even attempt to protect their own members or the communities that their members return to.”
