Legislature approves state budget; Wolf plans to sign it

It pumps $279 million into transportation infrastructure and directs $280 million to nursing homes and similar facilities, both drawing from the federal pandemic money.

House GOP leaders highlighted the $2.5 billion added to the state's rainy day fund and that much of the rest of the pandemic money was also unspent, calling it a way to prevent future tax increases. The budget contains no tax or fee increases.

“Those people who want to spend every nickel this year are setting us up for a major tax increase in the future,” said Sen. Dave Argall, R-Schuylkill. “This makes sense.”

House Democratic Whip Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, said he voted for it to avoid a government shutdown, but argued Pennsylvania is not in a position to claim a surplus.

“We can’t afford a surplus because the requirements of this commonwealth haven't been met,” Harris said.

Among the budget legislations' other provisions are a ban on the Department of Human Services creating new programs not expressly authorized by the General Assembly, a Republican effort to control costs at the agency. It also would end overtime regulations imposed by Wolf.