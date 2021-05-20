Lawmakers now hold fate of regulations waived amid pandemic

HARRISBURG — With voters shifting new responsibilities to them, Pennsylvania's state lawmakers are now tasked with deciding whether hundreds of state government regulations waived during the COVID-19 pandemic should be reinstated.

The review is fueled by Tuesday's referendum in which voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor’s emergency powers, approving constitutional amendments that will give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations.

A key component of a disaster declaration is a governor's authority to waive a regulation, and one waived regulation that Republicans want restored is the work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment benefits.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf renewed the disaster declaration, his fifth straight in response to the coronavirus.

If the provisions of the constitutional amendments approved Tuesday apply to it, Wolf's new disaster declaration will expire in three weeks. Before Tuesday, an emergency declaration by a governor could last for up to 90 days and be extended without limit.

That could leave lawmakers in charge of deciding whether to extend the whole declaration past its expiration on June 9, including the work-search requirement.