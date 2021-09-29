Lawmakers keep COVID-19 regulatory waivers for 6 more months

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted Wednesday to again extend hundreds of regulatory waivers that Gov. Tom Wolf's administration had approved under its pandemic-related disaster emergency authority.

The House and Senate voted unanimously to add another six months to a prior extension they granted, as the delta variant of the coronavirus is causing a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Wolf will sign it, his office said. Lawmakers agreed with most of the Wolf administration’s recommendations on extending the pandemic-related waivers that are still in use, Wolf’s office said.

The bulk of the waivers being extended to March 31, 2022, are designed to help hospitals, clinics and others respond to the pandemic, including making it easier to hire staff, deliver vaccines or convert space to see patients.

Some waivers have been ended, and some are being allowed to lapse, Wolf's office said. However, neither Wolf's office nor lawmakers could provide comprehensive lists.

Lawmakers in June voted to end Wolf’s pandemic-related disaster emergency declaration, under new authority handed to them by voters in May's referendum to change the constitution. At the same time, they voted to extend hundreds of regulatory waivers.