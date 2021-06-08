House votes to end governor's pandemic disaster declaration

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's House of Representatives voted on party lines Tuesday to put an end to the governor's pandemic disaster emergency declaration, less than a month after voters expanded lawmakers' powers to control such declarations.

The 113-90 vote sent the Republican-penned measure over to the Senate, where the GOP also holds a substantial majority. If it passes the Senate, Gov. Tom Wolf's emergency declaration, extended since March 2020, would expire as soon as the state's May 18 primary election results are fully certified.

“The people have spoken,” House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said after the vote. “That's why it went to referendum.”

Wolf, a Democrat, has no role in signing or vetoing the resolution. Earlier Tuesday, Wolf said he supported the Republican effort to rein in his authority over pandemic mitigation efforts.

“I support what they’re doing,” Wolf said after an unrelated news conference outside the state Capitol. “We’re all trying to make this work out.”

State regulations that have been suspended or waived under the disaster declaration will go back into effect, although that process in some cases may take months. The resolution may also affect Pennsylvanians' ability to get additional food subsidies.