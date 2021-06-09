House votes to end governor's pandemic disaster declaration, measure moves to Senate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After an unrelated news conference outside the state Capitol, Wolf said “there are some things that are moot now that maybe weren’t two weeks ago now the things, mitigation’s been lifted. So there’s some things like that. But we’re all trying to figure out how to make it work.”

State regulations that have been suspended or waived under the disaster declaration will go back into effect, although that process in some cases may take months. The resolution may also affect Pennsylvanians' ability to get additional food subsidies.

It ends Wolf’s waiver of a work-search requirement for hundreds of thousands of people who collect unemployment benefits and stops the administration's use of emergency procurement procedures.

Other than a masking order, all mitigation orders have already been phased out, and Wolf's administration had outlined a schedule for resumption of job search requirements.

House Republicans said that if the Senate also passes the resolution, Wolf will be prevented from issuing any new disaster declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wolf’s office has said repeatedly that measures designed to limit the spread of the virus are unaffected by the constitutional amendments because they are authorized under powers given to the health secretary.