House OKs bill to make more pandemic data publicly available

“In its current form it allows for the public release of personally identifiable medical records and would make public every report of disease,” Kensinger said in an email.

She said the Health Department currently may not disclose disease information about individuals, privacy protections in the Disease Prevention and Control Law that would end under the legislative proposal.

“Sadly, this is yet another political attack on public health, thinly veiled as a transparency effort when our mutual focus should be on improving our vaccination rate in all parts of Pennsylvania,” Kensinger said.

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, said it was not clear what the legislation would actually do if it gets approved by the Senate and signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

“I don't have confidence or comfort moving forward with this without more conversation about what this does,” Kenyatta said.

Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny, said the legislation could invite trouble, given modern connectivity, hackers and data breaches.

“During an era where monitoring people's data online is all too easy, this bill is going in the wrong direction," Frankel said.