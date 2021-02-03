Highlights of Gov. Tom Wolf's spending plan for 2021-22

Highlights of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s spending plan for the 2021-22 budget year that starts July 1:

THE BIG PICTURE

• Increases spending through the state’s main bank account to $37.8 billion. Including about $900 million for the current fiscal year, Wolf is seeking authorization for another $5.5 billion in new spending, or about 17% of this year’s enacted budget of $33.1 billion. Counting federal pandemic aid, spending on state operations would rise 10% from $36.5 billion to $40.2 billion.

• Projects a 14.5% increase in tax collections to $40.1 billion, not counting about $1.8 billion collected in the current fiscal year because of tax deadlines postponed during the pandemic. Increases the tax rate on income, but not sales, the state’s two biggest sources of revenue. Most of the new revenue would go to public schools and social services, including fast-growing Medicaid rolls and to reduce waiting lists for services for the intellectually disabled.

• Calls for lawmakers to raise the state minimum wage to $12 an hour on July 1, up from the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, with annual increases of $0.50 until the minimum wage reaches $15 on July 1, 2027.