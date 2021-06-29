GOP lawmakers pushing new election-auditing office in budget

But DeFoor’s office had requested that $5.7 million increase in hopes of using the money to bring its technology needs up to date and to recruit new staff after years of cuts have left it with the same amount of money that it received in 1992, Hutcheson said.

"That is what it would take to get us solvent again," Hutcheson said.

Critics say an election-auditing bureau is duplicative, given the legal requirements for each county and the state to review election results for accuracy and investigate any discrepancies.

Under Pennsylvania election law, each county election board is bipartisan and must review 2% of ballots cast in each election to help ensure the accuracy of the count before it certifies a result.

Counties must investigate and correct any errors that emerge when election workers process ballots. County election board make decisions by a majority vote, decisions that can be appealed or contested in court.

Meanwhile, Wolf’s administration piloted a statewide risk-limiting audit last year, and agreed in a 2016 federal court settlement to institute some type of enhanced statewide audit by November 2022.