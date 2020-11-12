GOP, Democrats elevate women to leadership positions in Legislature

HARRISBURG — Republicans in Pennsylvania's Senate and Democrats in its House both elevated women for the first time to the critical position of floor leader during closed-door caucus voting Thursday.

Sen. Kim Ward of Westmoreland County will replace Sen. Jake Corman as majority leader in the Senate. Ward, who has chaired committees that handle transportation and gambling issues, was first elected in 2008.

In the House, Rep. Joanna McClinton will serve as minority leader. She succeeded Rep. Frank Dermody, who conceded his reelection bid earlier this week. McClinton, a former public defender, represents a district that includes parts of Delaware County and west Philadelphia.

The House Democratic whip, Philadelphia Rep. Jordan Harris, will keep the same job, meaning the caucus will have African Americans in the two top positions. Harris' and McClinton's districts border one another.

Corman, the chamber's Republican majority leader since 2015, will fill the empty post of president pro tempore when the Legislature's new session starts in January. Republicans will return with at least the same size majority, 29-21, and possibly larger, depending on the outcome of one undecided contest.