Ex-justice levels bias accusation at state's chief justice

Saylor told Feudale that Baldwin “caused us a lot of trouble when she was on the Supreme Court with her minority agenda,” it says.

Feudale signed the sworn affidavit last August. Baldwin said she had no knowledge of the affidavit or Saylor’s alleged comments until her lawyers in the disciplinary case received it from Feudale.

Feudale declined to comment to the Inquirer, although Feudale’s one-time lawyer, Samuel Stretton, said Friday that Feudale had previously described the conversation to him.

In a statement issued through the court, Saylor “categorically denies making any statements about Justice Baldwin causing ‘trouble’ on the court due to a ‘minority agenda.’”

Baldwin, 75, a Democrat, served on the high court in 2006 and 2007 as an appointee of then-Gov. Ed Rendell. She later became chief counsel for Penn State.

Saylor, 73, a Republican, has served on the court since 1997 and became chief justice in 2015. All seven current justices are white.