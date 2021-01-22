Democratic lawmaker slams Pennsylvania over vaccine rollout

“There is more demand for the vaccine than vaccine available and we are working as hard as we can to make sure we get our fair share from the federal government,” said Wolf’s spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger.

But other states have done a better job at getting shots into arms. Pennsylvania ranks 34th among the states in the number of doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Philadelphia’s health commissioner, Dr. Tom Farley, told state lawmakers Friday that he understood the frustration among people who want the vaccine but can’t get it.

“Information is confusing, you don’t know where to call, you don’t get good answers, you’re told you gotta wait, but you don’t know how long you’re going to wait, so I really share that frustration,” Farley said.

Interest in the vaccine surged this week after Pennsylvania greatly expanded eligibility to include people age 65 and over, as well as younger people with serious health conditions that put them at higher risk. The expansion means that some 3.5 million people are now eligible to receive one of the two approved vaccines. The state had previously been directing the vaccine to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.