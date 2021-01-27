Child sexual abuse lawsuit 'window' moves near referendum

HARRISBURG — The state House has given its final approval to a proposal to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to give those who say they were victims of child sexual abuse a retroactive two-year “window” in which to file civil lawsuits, no matter how long ago the alleged abuse occurred.

State representatives voted 187 to 15 Wednesday for the constitutional amendment, passing it in the second consecutive legislative session, as required. With another Senate vote, it can go before voters in May.

Supporters called the constitutional amendment an overdue measure to hold accountable those who prey on children, and they argued that lawsuits can recover more damages than settlements.

State Rep. Mark Rozzi, who has spoken of being raped by a priest as a boy, told the House that bishops and other church leaders knew they had a problem with abusive priests and covered it up.

“The bishops aided and abetted,” Rozzi, D-Berks, said on the floor. “The victims had no chance. Think about your children. Think about putting them into a school, not knowing a predator's there. My priest was at 12 different parishes.”