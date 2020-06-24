Bills move on police training, dealing with diverse people

That bill directs the Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission to maintain an electronic database containing that information.

“So-called bad apples will spoil the barrel if they are not plucked out before the rot spreads,” Rep. Margo Davidson, D-Delaware, said on the floor. “We have to address a culture where bad actors go unpunished or move on with their baggage.”

Rep. Chris Rabb, D-Philadelphia, called it “a seminal piece of legislation that will put the Keystone State not just on the map, but on the very top in terms of what policing and responsibility looks like.”

The database would not be accessible to the public.

The other bill approved by the House requires officers to be trained every other year in how to interact with people of different racial and ethic backgrounds and to receive annual instruction on de-escalation and harm-reduction techniques. It also requires officers to undergo a mental health evaluation for post-traumatic stress disorder within 30 days of an incident in which the officer used lethal force.