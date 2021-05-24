Bill would prohibit COVID vaccine requirement for government, schools

HARRISBURG — Republicans in Pennsylvania's state Senate began advancing legislation Monday to prohibit governments and school districts from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for any sort of access.

The Republican-penned bill passed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee along party lines, 6-4, with Democrats opposing it.

The prohibition on so-called vaccine passports applies to state agencies, counties, municipalities and school districts, and bars them from requiring a proof of vaccination to use services, enter buildings or engage in activities.

The bill does not apply to private businesses or organizations.

The sponsors — Sens. Kristin Phillips-Hill or York County, Michele Brooks of Mercer County and Judy Ward of Blair County — contend that requiring a vaccine passport is a government intrusion into private medical information.

They also say it discriminates against Pennsylvanians who don't get a COVID-19 vaccine by choice or due to medical reasons.