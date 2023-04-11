The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs on Tuesday warned veterans and their advocates to be wary of scammers who may be looking to poach their military pensions.

The state classifies pension poaching as financial exploitation often targeting veterans who are 65 or older or veterans who are disabled and may be receiving monthly pension payments from the department.

The state warns veterans should be especially vigilant now about PACT Act-related scams after the law expanded VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

The department said these scams may involve "financial planners" charging veterans for assistance in applying for or submitting applications for military pensions, with schemes often involving financial maneuvers such as advising claimants to hide their assets in trusts or annuity products that sometimes result in lost investments and lucrative fees to the adviser.

The department recommends that veterans can avoid scammers by not providing any personal or benefit information online or over the phone, not clicking on ads or engaging in suspicious social media, never sharing VA login information or depositing benefits to a third-party bank account and working with veteran services providers already known to them.

The department said veterans should also look for "https://" at the start of websites, which indicates more security and is more likely to be legitimate. Veterans should enable multi-factor authentication on all accounts where possible.

Veterans and their advocates should not have to pay for forms, pension application fees, restructuring assets in order to "qualify," any promise of eligibility for a pension or pay for a lump sum payment on a pension, according to the department.

For more information, veterans can contact their county veterans affairs office. Those who have experienced or suspect a pension scam can call the Attorney General's office at 717-783-1944 or call the VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000.