State tells providers to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations

The Wolf administration has been pummeled by Republicans, Democrats, health providers and interest groups over the sluggish pace of vaccinations and the state’s confusing, patchwork system for signups. Pennsylvania consistently ranks poorly among the states in the number of shots given per 100,000 people, and in the percentage of allocated vaccine doses that have been administered.

“To say the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan has been abysmal is a severe understatement,” Rep. Valerie Gaydos, R-Allegheny, wrote Friday ahead of the Health Department announcement.

Health officials say the state’s mediocre showing partly reflects a decision to hold second doses in reserve, but Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf himself has said repeatedly that the state needs to do a better job of getting shots into arms.

Statewide, about 780 health providers have received vaccine shipments. The Health Department said it will begin limiting deliveries to a couple hundred providers — hospitals, federally funded health centers, municipal health departments and pharmacies — that have been most effective at rapidly administering the shots.

“With the limited number of vaccines ... we need to make sure that we focus in on the providers that are able to reach the communities quickly,” Beam said.