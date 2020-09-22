 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Senate OKs bill to loosen virus limits on restaurants, bars

State Senate OKs bill to loosen virus limits on restaurants, bars

{{featured_button_text}}
Outdoor Dining 2

Diners at Market Cross Pub & Brewery eat and drink at the outside tables on July 15.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

HARRISBURG — Legislation to loosen Gov. Tom Wolf's pandemic restrictions on Pennsylvania's bars and restaurants easily passed the state Senate on Tuesday.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 43 to 6 for a bill that would end the requirement that customers buy food in order to purchase alcohol and permit patrons to be served drinks at the bar.

It also would permit taverns and restaurants to operate at 50% capacity, or more if they can meet state and federal social distancing standards or erect appropriate barriers, and make it easier for restaurants to adapt adjacent outside areas to serve customers.

The bill goes to the House vote before it can go to Wolf, a Democrat.

Supporters say it will help the state's hard-hit restaurant and bar sector, and the measure has the support of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.

The leisure and hospitality sector — which includes restaurants and bars — remains 170,000 jobs, or about 30%, behind where payrolls were in February, according to state data.

Wolf’s administration this week raised allowable capacity at Pennsylvania restaurants from 25% to 50% for establishments that can certify they meet state and federal standards for mask wearing, social distancing and hours of operation.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gov. Wolf hits back after judge rules against virus restrictions
Politics

Gov. Wolf hits back after judge rules against virus restrictions

In unusually sharp language, the Democratic governor accused Trump and Republicans who control the legislature of promoting conspiracy theories and spreading misinformation about the virus and the status of the Pennsylvania economy, which he said is reopened despite the mitigation measures he has imposed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News