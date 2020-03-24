State Police issue 27 warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses on first day of enforcement

The Pennsylvania State Police released data Tuesday on actions taken against non-life-sustaining businesses who failed to comply Monday with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations.

“As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “This process is two phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary.”

Four warning were issued by Troop H, which covers Cumberland, Perry, Dauphon, Franklin and Adams counties.

The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:

• Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

• Department of Health

• Department of Agriculture

• Pennsylvania State Police

• Municipal Police

• Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions