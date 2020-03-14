State: Now 47 cases or presumed positive or confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pa.

A second casino in Pennsylvania announced a two-week closure but said it could keep employees on the payroll.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia said it would close at midnight Sunday for 14 days “out of an abundance of caution and to promote the social distancing recommended by health officials" although there had been no known cases of coronavirus at the property.

The Valley Forge Casino in King Of Prussia earlier said it was closing in compliance the the governor's directive to close public schools, entertainment venues and community centers in hard-hit Montgomery County. The casino said it would reopen March 27 and also noted that there had been no reported cases of the virus at the property.

CASES

Most of the state's 45 cases of positive tests are in eastern Pennsylvania. Hardest hit is Montgomery County, with 20 cases. Cases announced Friday included the first two children under 18.

The confirmed cases largely have been traced back to contact with the new coronavirus in another state or country. Most people are at home in isolation, officials say; a few are hospitalized.