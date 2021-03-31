Stacy Snyder named chief clerk of Cumberland County

The Cumberland County commissioners on Wednesday announced that Stacy Marie Snyder has been promoted to position of chief clerk/chief operating officer for the county.

Snyder has served as deputy chief clerk for a year and acting chief clerk for the past seven months. She will take over as chief clerk after the death of Sandy Moyle in December.

Previous to her position in the county, Snyder served as deputy court administrator in York County and a systems trainer for the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts in Mechanicsburg for 12 years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Snyder was also a high school teacher, teaching U.S. and world history.

“I am proud to live and work in Cumberland County, where many of my ancestors spent their years growing the county,” she said. “As chief clerk, I will continue to work with my talented colleagues and manage the daily operations for our county.”

Welcome: Cumberland County row officers Cumberland County is run by the county commissioners and a group of elected officials known as row officers.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.