Stacy Snyder named chief clerk of Cumberland County
Stacy Snyder named chief clerk of Cumberland County

The Cumberland County commissioners on Wednesday announced that Stacy Marie Snyder has been promoted to position of chief clerk/chief operating officer for the county.

Snyder has served as deputy chief clerk for a year and acting chief clerk for the past seven months. She will take over as chief clerk after the death of Sandy Moyle in December.

Previous to her position in the county, Snyder served as deputy court administrator in York County and a systems trainer for the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts in Mechanicsburg for 12 years.

Snyder named deputy chief clerk by Cumberland County commissioners
Cumberland County appoints new chief clerk

Snyder was also a high school teacher, teaching U.S. and world history.

“I am proud to live and work in Cumberland County, where many of my ancestors spent their years growing the county,” she said. “As chief clerk, I will continue to work with my talented colleagues and manage the daily operations for our county.”

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

