 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Politics

Special election scheduled for seat of Pennsylvania lawmaker who died

  • 0
Pennsylvania Capitol

The Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg in 2019.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — A special election will be held to replace a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who died several weeks before voters elected him to another term, marking the first of several special elections to come in a nearly evenly split state House of Representatives.

The only question may be who orders it.

House Speaker Bryan Cutler on Wednesday scheduled the special election for Feb. 7 to fill the vacancy created by the death of Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny. The earliest possible date to legally order the election is Jan. 31, according to Cutler's office.

DeLuca, 85, died in October, after ballots were printed and after the legal deadline to substitute a candidate.

Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages has crossed a major Senate hurdle, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the bill ensuring the unions are legally recognized under the law is chance for the Senate to "live up to its highest ideals" and protect marriage equality for all people. Senate Democrats are quickly moving to pass the bill while the party still controls the House. Associated Press reporter Mary Clare Jalonick explains that the legislation comes as a protective measure considering the Supreme Court overturning Roe. V. Wade this past summer. "It's really a protective measure incase the 2015Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges were to be overturned by the Supreme Court," she said. "It is a measure of protection because the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer and Democrats have been concerned that there might be efforts to overturn other protections that the Court has decided on in recent years." Jalonick also notes that Democrats made two amendments to the bill in order to please Republicans who were on the fence. One amendment protects religious freedom, while the other assures that the bill would not open the door to polygamy. These amendments helped secure Republican votes needed to cross the threshold of 10 votes. The Senate is expected to make an official vote on the legislation in the upcoming weeks.

While the Democrats appear to have a razor-thin majority at 102-101, DeLuca's death leaves the chamber tied at 101-101 between the parties.

People are also reading…

Cutler, R-Lancaster, issued the order on the last day of the two-year legislative session, but Democrats may also order a special election for the seat.

Top-ranking Democrat Rep. Joanna McClinton — who, with her party potentially at the helm, could become the House's next speaker — said she plans to issue her own writ of election on Thursday.

McClinton said the special election should be set for the earliest possible date, but contended that Cutler and House Republicans lack the authority to order one for the next legislative session, when they will be in the minority.

Two other Allegheny County Democrats, Reps. Austin Davis and Summer Lee, each won another term but were also elected to higher office, Davis as lieutenant governor and Lee as a member of Congress.

The Senate will also have a vacancy to fill, with Wednesday’s retirement of Republican Sen. John Gordner of Columbia County, with two years left in his four-year term.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Belgium starts trial over 2016 suicide bombings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News